Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $208,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

