Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $210.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

