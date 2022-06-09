Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

