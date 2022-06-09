Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $153.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.36 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.