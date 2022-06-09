Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Acquires £48,000 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($60,150.38).

Shares of SDY opened at GBX 49.85 ($0.62) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.89. Speedy Hire Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.05 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of £253.48 million and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

