Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Acquires £48,000 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDYGet Rating) insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($60,150.38).

Shares of SDY opened at GBX 49.85 ($0.62) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.89. Speedy Hire Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.05 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of £253.48 million and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Speedy Hire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.