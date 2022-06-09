Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 629,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,066. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 136.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 500.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 332,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

