Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 629,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,066. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 136.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 500.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 332,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.