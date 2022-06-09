Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is Scopia Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Scopia Capital Management LP reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 725,502 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for about 8.5% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $89,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

