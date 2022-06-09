Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.89) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.09). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.89), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 470 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.
