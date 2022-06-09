Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.90% of Springwater Special Situations worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWSS opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.