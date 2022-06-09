SR One Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,822,114 eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)

SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,822,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,487,000. eFFECTOR Therapeutics accounts for about 31.9% of SR One Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SR One Capital Management LP owned about 16.90% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFTR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Byrnes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221 over the last quarter.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.