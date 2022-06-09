SRB Corp Acquires Shares of 24,223 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NYSE:AFL opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

