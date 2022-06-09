SRB Corp Boosts Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

SRB Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 206.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,200 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up about 4.2% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $81,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.