SRB Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SRB Corp lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,440,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,809,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,342,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

