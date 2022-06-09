SRB Corp Sells 4,669 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

SRB Corp reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $2,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,360.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $83.49 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

