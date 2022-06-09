SRB Corp Takes $1.39 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,019 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after buying an additional 170,463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,539,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.01.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

