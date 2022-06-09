SRB Corp Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,908 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. PulteGroup comprises 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

