SRB Corp Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

SRB Corp lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $103.10 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

