SRB Corp Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SRB Corp lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,726,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $552.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.49 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.