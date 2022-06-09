SRS Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SRS Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,426 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 1.8% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Datadog worth $148,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,627.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after purchasing an additional 952,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 459,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3,414.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,116,000 after purchasing an additional 431,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10,735,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,612 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

