SRS Investment Management LLC Purchases 169,414 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 418.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,414 shares during the period. 10x Genomics makes up approximately 0.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of 10x Genomics worth $31,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,655,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,288,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of TXG opened at $45.37 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.