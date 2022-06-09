SRS Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

SRS Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,189,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187,346 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 5.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $457,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

