S&T Bank PA Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for approximately 2.4% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.08% of Western Digital worth $16,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.24. 74,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,492. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

