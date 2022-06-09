S&T Bank PA Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

SYF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,808. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

