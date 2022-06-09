S&T Bank PA Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 96,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,342,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

