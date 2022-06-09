S&T Bank PA Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 151,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,774.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $42.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,303.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,621. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,203.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,276.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

