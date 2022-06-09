S&T Bank PA Has $10.77 Million Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.56% of Hercules Capital worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 18,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,659. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

