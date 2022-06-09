S&T Bank PA Increases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

S&T Bank PA raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Polaris by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.84. 5,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.58. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

