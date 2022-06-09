S&T Bank PA Raises Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Flex comprises 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.14% of Flex worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $972,569.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,010,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,378 shares of company stock worth $1,321,120. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 92,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,859. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

