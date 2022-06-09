S&T Bank PA Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,162 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.91. 75,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,235. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LUV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

