S&T Bank PA Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,162 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.91. 75,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,235. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on LUV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.