S&T Bank PA Sells 6,305 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.23% of GrafTech International worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GrafTech International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $8.64. 12,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,036. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

EAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.