S&T Bank PA Sells 73 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 144.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.71. 10,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

