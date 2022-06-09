Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,489 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,453,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.00.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at 3,121,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 22.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is 28.07. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,257.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

