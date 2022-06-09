Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.24 and its 200-day moving average is $154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

