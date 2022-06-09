Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 40,500 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

