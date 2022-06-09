Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 6,159 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Allegion stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

