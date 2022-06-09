Stansberry Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,549 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

