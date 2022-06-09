Stansberry Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 1.9% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $3,022,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 62,671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,401 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($59.14) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

BUD stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.