Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.1% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $166.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.98. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

