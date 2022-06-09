Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,486 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. AXIS Capital accounts for about 3.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AXIS Capital worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE AXS opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

