Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,168 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.18.

NOC stock opened at $472.45 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

