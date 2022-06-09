Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 729 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 56.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $824.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $941.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,064.08. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.00 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,586.00.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.