Stansberry Asset Management LLC Takes $9.63 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,626,000. Change Healthcare comprises about 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -131.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.
Change Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.