Starboard Value LP Buys Shares of 24,050 Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 0.11% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $4,493,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $2,653,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCK opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

