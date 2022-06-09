Starboard Value LP Has $1.89 Million Holdings in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA)

Starboard Value LP decreased its position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.61% of SOAR Technology Acquisition worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

FLYA opened at $10.15 on Thursday. SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

