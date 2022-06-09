Starboard Value LP Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Starboard Value LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFSU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

