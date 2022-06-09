Starboard Value LP Reduces Stock Position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Starboard Value LP trimmed its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP owned 0.53% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,676,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $8,809,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,865,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 779,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPAR opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

