Starboard Value LP Sells 6,000 Shares of Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM)

Starboard Value LP cut its holdings in shares of Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Parabellum Acquisition were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Parabellum Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRBM opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

