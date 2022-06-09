Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288,429 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up about 1.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. Guggenheim cut their target price on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Farfetch Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.