Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,643,008 shares during the period. Match Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 26,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Shares of MTCH opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.87 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

