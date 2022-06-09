Steadfast Capital Management LP Sells 1,471,517 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471,517 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.13. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

